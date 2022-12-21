UPSC Extra Attempt: Aspirants Protest Demanding Extra Chance For Civil Services Exam; Detained

THE DELHI Police on Wednesday detained the UPSC aspirants who were protesting in the Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. Earlier, UPSC aspirants on Twitter raised their demands to increase the number of attempts for the UPSC civil services exam as they claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected their preparations and studies.

The UPSC exam is a tough one and it takes a long time to prepare for the exam. On average, it takes about a whole year to prepare for the UPSC exam. It depends on the individual’s interests and the preparation style. Thousands of candidates appear for UPSC exams every year in the country, and many give multiple attempts to get through the civil services exam. The UPSC CSE exam is divided into three phases, including Prelims, Mains and Personal interview rounds.

A protestor, who introduced herself as Garima, told news agency ANI that SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants were provided extra attempts to clear the exams, considering the pandemic. "If the government can allow extra attempts to SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants, why can't it make a similar provision for us? We are protesting peacefully," she said.

Another protestor, Rashi, demanded two extra attempts and a relaxation of two years in the age limit. “We want a relaxation of two years and two extra attempts. Didn’t Covid affect the UPSC aspirants? If the government can try to lift MSME and waive off loans, why can’t it provide some relaxation to us? It’s not just corpses, but also our dreams, that were burnt to ashes during the pandemic,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi Police detains UPSC aspirants protesting in Old Rajinder Nagar area demanding an extra attempt for the exam. pic.twitter.com/rwakDKcy8q — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022