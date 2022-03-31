New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Public Service Commission, Engineering Services Examination (UPSC ESE) Prelim Result 2022 has been declared. Students can check their marks and download them from UPSC's official website at - upsc.gov.in. The UPSC ESE Prelim Result 2022 was declared on March 30. Students who clear this exam, which was held on February 20, 2022, will now appear in the UPSC ESE Mains exam which will be held on 26th June 2022.

Below given is a detailed step-by-step guide on how to check and download the UPSC ESE Prelim Result 2022 online. We have also given the direct link to check the result. Students need to find their roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates to know whether they have cleared or not

It should be noted that the candidature of selected candidates is purely provisional at all the stages of the examination subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions, the UPSC clarified in its notice. The candidates declared qualified are required to appear at the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022 to be held on 26th June, 2022,," it added.

UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: First you need to visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at- upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link that reads, 'Written Result Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2022.' It will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: You can also click on the direct link given here to check the result.

Step 4: Once you click on the link a new page would open with the PDF file.

Step 5: You need to scroll through the PDF and look for your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates.

Step 6: If you don't find your name in the list, it means you have not been selected.

Step 7: Take a print of the copy if needed.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha