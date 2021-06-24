New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the preliminary Engineering Services Examination (ESE) today, June 24. The admit card for the ESE prelims exams 2021 is available on the official website of the commission. Candidates who have applied for the exams can visit the UPSC website download their admit cards. Here is everything you need to know about when will the ESE prelims exams 2021 be conducted and how to download its admit card.

When will UPSC ESE prelims 2021 be held?



The Union Public Service Commission has scheduled the preliminary Engineering Services Examination on July 18. The exams will be held in different Centres across the country. Further, the examination will be held in two sessions; the Preliminary exam and the Main Exam. This will be followed by the Interview Round.

Earlier, ESE 2021 Exam timetable was released by UPSC on June 16. The exam will have 2 papers- paper 1 and paper 2 of two and three hours respectively. The total marks of the exam will be 500. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer. Further, it is important to note that 5 per cent marks will be deducted from the total marks scored by the candidate if the handwriting is not easily legible.

How to download the UPSC ESE prelims 2021 admit card?

Step 1: First go to the official website of the commission at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Then click on the link ‘E-Admit Card Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: When you will click on the link a new webpage will open.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Yes’.

Step 5: Then select any of the given options; login with your registered mobile or role number.

Step 6: Once you have logged in you will be able to see your admit card displayed on the screen.

Step 7: You can then download the UPSC ESE prelims admit card for future reference.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha