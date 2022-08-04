UPSC ESE Mains Result 2022 Declared At upsc.gov.in, Here's How To Check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of mains exam for Engineering Services (ESE) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results from the official website---upsc.gov.in.

Students can also download their results to check the list of candidates selected for the next round.

UPSC ESE Main Result: How To Check:

Candidates can follow these simple steps and can check their results.

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC---upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the 'UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 link'.

Step 3: A pdf with the list of names along with the roll number of selected candidates will appear on the screen.

NOTE: You can also download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Once the students check their results, the shortlisted candidates will be needed to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), on the official website of UPSC. The link for the same will be available from August 5 to August 17, 2022, till 6 PM.

The exams were held on June 26, 2022. The candidates who qualified for the written test will now be needed to appear for the Interview/Personality Test round.

Once, candidates fill up the DAF, they will be informed about the interview schedule. The exact date for the same will, however, be intimated to the candidates through eSummon Letter. Additionally, roll number-wise interview schedules will also be made available on the Commission's website. Students however are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for any updates.

Earlier, UPSC also released dates for UPSE Civil Service Main Exams (CSE), 2022. The exams for all the shortlisted candidates will be held from 16 September and will be concluded on 24 September 2022.

The admit cards for the same will be made available more likely in the second or third week of August on the website--upsconline.nic.in.