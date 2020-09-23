The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for Indian Engineering Services Examination 2020, know how to download it.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the Indian Engineering Services Examination2020 admit card on its official website. Aspirants who have filled the application form can now download their admit cards at upsconline.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also easily access their admit card 2020 on jagranjosh.com. According to the notice issued by the administration, the exam will be conducted on 18 October 2020. This exam is scheduled to hold in two shifts, the first shift will begin at 9 am and will end at 12 noon. The second shift will run from 2 pm to 5 pm. Read on to know how to download the admit card for the Indian Engineering Services Examination 2020 and other important details related to the exam.

How to download Admit Card

Step-1: Visit the official website of UPSE IES i.e, upsconline.nic.in

Step-2: Click on ‘IES Admission’ at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Admit Card’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the Admit Card link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the course category from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The UPSC IES exam 2020 admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step-11: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Indian Engineering Services (IES) exam, which is conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is a national level recruitment exam for engineering services in India. It is also known as the Engineering Services Examination (ESE). The exam is conducted to recruit candidates for engineering positions for the various departments working under the Government of India. This exam includes various branches like Civil Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.

Posted By: Srishti Goel