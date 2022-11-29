UPSC CSE Result 2022: Civil Services Mains results soon At upsc.gov.in | Check Details

The result of the Civil Services Mains exam (CSE Mains) 2022 will be announced by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) soon. Earlier on November 24, the commission released a notice that the result would be out soon, however, it is yet to confirm the exact date and time of the results. Meanwhile, the commission has asked the candidates to keep their documents ready for the interviews. Once released candidates can check the result at– upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC will release the list of qualified candidates with their roll numbers. Candidates can check their results on the official website. Aspirants who qualify for the UPSC CSE mains exam are qualified to appear for the interview process. The exam was conducted on September 16, 17, 18, 24 and 25.

Immediately after CSE Mains results, UPSC will open the window to submit DAF II. All qualified candidates must fill out this form to proceed further in the selection process. After that, the commission will release the schedule and admission tickets for the interview round. "submission of DAF-II (Online mode only) is mandatory and if any candidate fails to submit DAF-II online within the prescribed period, his/her candidature shall stand cancelled and no request shall be entertained in this respect." reads UPSC official notice.

Document required for UPSC CSE in the interview process including Original Matriculation/Higher Secondary/equivalent Certificate or any of the documents as per CSE-2022 Rules in support of name and date of birth, mark sheet of graduation, internship completion certificate for MBBS and other medical degrees and cast, PwBD certificates if applicable. Photo identity proof such as aadhar card, bank passbook, ration card copy etc.

UPSC Result 2022: Here’s How To Check



Step 1: Go to the official website– upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the icon ‘written results

Step 3: Now click on the link ‘Civil Services Mains (Written) Results’

Step 4: Candidates who have qualified for the mains exams can download and check the result

Note: Save the UPSC Mains Result PDF and print out it for future reference