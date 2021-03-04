The number of vacancies for the UPSC CSE is around 712 including 22 vacancies reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) has released the notification for the CSE (Civil Services Examination) on Thursday. The notification was supposed to release in February, however, it was delayed. The application process to register for the exam has begun and the last date to fill the forms is March 24, 2021, till 6 pm.

According to the notification, the number of vacancies for the UPSC CSE is around 712 including 22 vacancies reserved for the Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. To acquire the post candidate needs to clear three levels, that is, preliminary exams, mains exam and interview or personality test round.

How to apply for UPSC CSE 2021 Vacancies

Candidates who are interested in this job can apply through upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. website.

UPSC CSE 2021 Eligibility

Interested candidate should be at least 21 years old to apply for the job. The maximum age to apply for this job is 32 years. Those candidates belonging to the reserved category will get relaxation as per the government norms. In terms of education, the candidate should hold an undergraduate degree from a recognised institution or university.

UPSC CSE 2021 Number of attempts

Interested candidate who is eligible to appear for the exams is permitted six attempts at the CSE. The relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC and PwBD category.

UPSC CSE 2021 Application fee

Interested candidates will have to pay only Rs 100 for the application. Female candidates and those belonging to ST, SC and persons with disabilities category are exempted from paying the fee.

Those who want to withdraw the online application can withdraw it from March 31 to April 6 till 6 pm, after this the link will be disabled. The preliminary exam will be held on June 27, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv