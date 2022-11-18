UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Registration To Begin From Feb 1, Exam On May 28; Check Schedule Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the annual examination schedule for the year 2023. The UPSC CSE Prelims exam notification will be published on February 1 and the last date to apply application form is February 21 next year. The exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. Candidates can check the UPSC annual exam calendar at-- upsc.gov.in.

“The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant, ” reads the official notification.

The UPSC main examination 2023 will be held on September 15 and will proceed for 5 days. The Indian Forest Service (Main) examination is scheduled to be held on November 26 and will continue for 10 days while the pre-exam will be held on May 28.

The UPSC Prelims exam consists of two objective-type papers including General studies I and General Studies II or CSAT for a total of 400 marks. Both papers conduct on the same day in two sessions. The exam is held in offline mode. The admit card will be released on the official website within 2 to 3 weeks before the date of the exam. The UPSC prelims 2021 cut-off for the general category was 87.54 while the official cut-off for the prelims 2022 is not released yet. Candidates must note that the cut-off varies from year to year.

Important Dates Of The UPSC CSE Examination

Starting date of notification: February 01, 2023

Last date for applying for Applications: February 21, 2023

Date of beginning of Exam: May 28, 2023 (SUNDAY)

Duration of Exam: 1 DAY

Date of beginning of mains exam: September 15, 2023 (Friday)

Duration of Exam: 5 DAYS

UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Here's How To Check UPSC 2023 Calendar

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Examination' option on the home page

Step 3: Now, click on the 'Calendar' option.

Step 4: Candidates have to click on the link 'Annual Calendar 2023'

Step 5: Now, the PDF will open and candidates can check the examination date of various exams.

Note: Save the PDF and download the UPSC Calendar for future reference