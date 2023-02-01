UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Application Process Begins For 1105 Posts At upsc.gov.in; Check Details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday started the registration process for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (UPSC CSE Prelims 2023). The last date to apply will be February 21. The commission has also released the exam notification. Interested candidates can apply at– upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC prelims examination will be held on May 28, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1105 vacant posts at various services across the country. While the application correction window will open on February 22 and will close on February 28, 2023.

“The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1105 which include 37 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 7 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 5 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 15 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 10 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness,” reads the official notification.

The application fees will be Rs 100 for all candidates. Female, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates will not have to pay any fee. Candidates can make the payment either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

UPSC Exam 2023: Selection Procedure

-Prelims

-Mains

-Interview/Personality Test

Exam Pattern

According to the previous trends, the UPSC Prelims exam will be divided into two papers including paper 1 and paper 2. GS paper 1 consists of Current Affairs, History, Economics, Geography, and Polity. While GS paper 2 has topics related to basic quantitative reasoning, comprehension, logical reasoning, and DI. There will be a deduction of 0.33 marks for each wrong attempt.