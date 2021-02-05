UPSC CSE 2021: The Centre has agreed to give an extra chance to those candidates who missed exams due to COVID-19 crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The central government on Friday agreed to give UPSC CSE Prelims candidates to appear for an extra attempt who had exhausted all attempts in October 2020 because of restrictions imposed due to the ongoing coronavoris pandemic.

Laying its guidelines, the central government informed the Supreme Court that only those "candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as their last permissible attempt and are otherwise not age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021", will be allowed to appear for the exams.

The Centre further said that "relaxation will not be given to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts or to those who are otherwise age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021 as per the prescribed age limits of different categories".

"This relaxation for the candidates and to the extent as prescribed above, shall be a one-time relaxation only and shall apply only for appearing in CSE- 2021 and shall not be treated as a precedent," the Centre said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

As per the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), a general category candidate till 32 years of age can appear for only six times while an OBC and SC or ST candidates can appear for nine times till 35 and 37 years of age respectively.

However, a plea was filed by a group in the Supreme Court last year who had failed to appear for the exams due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions. In their petition, they had sought for an extra attempt to appear for the UPSC CSE Prelims exams.

Later, the Centre had told the apex court that it is considering giving an extra attempt to candidates who missed the exams last year and had sought more time from the court regarding the decision.

Meanwhile, the UPSC will conduct the prelims 2021 exams in June and a detailed notification regarding its schedule will be issued on February 10. The Centre had earlier informed that more than 10,000 candidates have been shortlisted by the UPSC for the main exams.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma