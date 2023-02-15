UPSC CSE Admit Card Out For PT Phase 2 At upsc.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for CSE phase 2 of the personality test. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the UPSC PT round can check the admit card at– upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Phase 2 PT will be held from March 13 to April 21, 2023, for a total of 918 candidates. Candidates appearing for the personality test are advised to bring all original documents at the time of the PT process. Candidates must note that no request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

"In Phase-II (i.e from 13.03.2023 to 21.04.2023), the P.T. has been scheduled for 918 candidates. The e-summon letter of these 918 candidates has been uploaded on the Commission’s website," reads the officail notification.

According to the official data, over 2529 candidates qualified for the CSM exam and are qualified for PT. "On the basis of the result of CSM Exam 2022, 2529 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in the Personality Test (P.T.) for CSE 2022. However, in Phase-I (i.e. from 30.01.2023 to 10.03.2023) the P.T. had been scheduled for only 1026 candidates," reads the official notification.

Earlier, the commission released the e-summon letter for the personality test of 1026 candidates. Phase 1 PT is being conducted from January 30 to March 10, 2023.

UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 admit card on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new login page will open.

Step 4: Candidates have to enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Submit and access the admit card.

Note: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.