UPSC CSE 2022 Interview Dates Released At upsc.gov.in; Check Details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the Interview dates and schedule for UPSC civil services exam. The interview round is scheduled to be conducted from January 30 to March 10 next year. Candidates can check the interview schedule at– upsc.gov.in.

“On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination,2022 declared by the Union Public Service Commission on 6th Dec, 2022, the Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 w.e.f. Monday, 30.01.2023,” reads the official notice issued by the commission.

According to the official notification, the interview schedule has been set for 1,026 candidates and will be conducted from January 30 to march 10, 2023. The complete schedule for the remaining qualified candidates will be uploaded in February next year.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 1026 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website www.upsc.gov.in & www.upsconline.in,” the notification reads.

UPSC CSE interview admit card will be released shortly on the official website. Candidates have to carry their admit cards for the UPSC interview. The interview round will be conducted in two shifts. Aspirants allotted in the forenoon shift have to report by 9 am. While candidates who have to appear for the interview test in the afternoon session will have to report by 1 pm. Candidates must note that there will be no request for change in the date and time of the interview schedule.

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Interview Schedule: Here’s How To Check



Step 1: Go to the official website– upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022” on the homepage

Step 3: Now, a new PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: UPSC CSE 2022 interview schedule will appear on the screen

Note: Download and printout the admit card for future reference