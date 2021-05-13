UPSC Prelim Exam, which was earlier scheduled to take place on June 27, has been deferred till October 10 in wake of the grim Coronavirus situation in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday announced that the Preliminary Exam for Civil Services, which was earlier scheduled to take place on June 27, has been deferred till October 10 in wake of the grim Coronavirus situation in the country.

"Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June 2021. Now, this examination will be held on 10th October 2021," a statement issued by the commission said.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The move by UPSC is being welcomed by aspirants who had been demanding deferment and extension in the number of attempts for the civil services exam due to the pandemic.

The top body, responsible for holding the Civil Service examinations, had also deferred and rescheduled examinations last year from May 31 to October 4 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The interview for Mains exams has also been put on hold due to the pandemic.

Apart from the Civil Services Prelims Exam, the UPSC has postponed other exams too. The exam for the selection of enforcement officers in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization which was scheduled on May 9 has been postponed. "As and when dates are decided for the deferred Tests/Interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days," the UPSC said. The UPSC had also deferred the registration for the Combined Medical Services exam which was scheduled to begin on May 5.

The postponement came amid prevailing grim conditions caused by the second wave of novel coronavirus or Covid-19 which so far has infected 2,37,03,665 people that include 37,10,525 active cases and 2,58,317 deaths. The UPSC made the announcement on Thursday when India reported 3,62,727 new Covid cases and 4,120 fatalities.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan