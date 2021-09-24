New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the final results for the prestigious civil services exam held in 2020. As per the data shared by the UPSC, a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment as civil servants at different posts across the country.

Of the total candidates who have been recommended by the UPSC who have cleared the exam, 545 are men and 216 are women candidates. The top 25 candidates comprise 13 men and 12 women. The recommended candidates also include 25 persons with Benchmark Disability (07 Orthopedically Handicapped, 04 Visually Challenged, 10 Hearing Impaired & 04 Multiple Disabilities).

According to the UPSC Civil Services Exam Results 2020, Shubham Kumar, who graduated in B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay, has secured the 1st position, while Jagrati Awasthi is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall Second rank. She has graduated in B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal. Ankita Jain has secured an overall third rank.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

