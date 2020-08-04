The Union Public Service Commission has released the result of civil services examination 2019 on its official website.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission has released the result of civil services examination 2019 on its official website. Pradeep Singh has topped the exam followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma on the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively. A total of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various Civil Services posts through the 2019 edition of the exam. Candidates who have appeared for UPSC Civil Services Exam can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates by visiting its official website. of IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS etc.

How to check UPSC CSE 2029 results

Step 1: Visit upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will display

The list has been prepared based on candidates' performance in the written examination and personality test of Civil services examination 2019. The written part of the examination was held in September 2019 and the interviews or Personality Tests were conducted in February-August, 2020. Out of the total 829 selected candidates, 304 are from general category, 78 from EWS, 251 from OBC, 129 from SC and 67 are from ST category. The commission has also maintained a consolidated Reserve List of 182 candidates. The result of 11 candidates has been kept withheld.

List of to top 10 rank holders in UPSC CSE 2019 final result

1. Pradeep Singh

2. Jatin Kishore

3. Pratibha Verma

4. Himanshu Jain

5. Jeydev C S

6. Vishakha Yadav

7. Ganesh Kumar Baskar

8. Abhishek Saraf

9. Ravi Jain

10. Sanjita Mohapatra

UPSC is India's premier central recruiting agency which is responsible for appointments to all India services including group A & group B of central services.UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam every year for selection of candidates to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services.

