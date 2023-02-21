UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Registration Window Closing Today for CSE, IFS Exams; Here’s How To Apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims 2023 registration for CSE and IFS exams will close today (February 21). The application form will be available till 6 pm today. Interested and eligible candidates who have not registered can apply at– upsconline.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the UPSC Civil Services 2023 application form correction window will activate on February 22 and close on February 28, 2023. The preliminary exam will be held on May 28, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, over 1105 vacant posts at various services across the country will be filled.

The UPSC Prelims application fee is Rs 100 for all candidates. Female, SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability categories candidates will not have to pay any fee. Candidates will have to make the payment either by remitting the money in any Branch of the State Bank of India by cash or by using the Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

According to the previous trends, the UPSC Prelims exam will be divided into two papers including paper 1 and paper 2. GS paper 1 consists of Current Affairs, History, Economics, Geography, and Polity. While GS paper 2 has topics related to basic quantitative reasoning, comprehension, logical reasoning, and DI.

UPSC Exam 2023: Selection Procedure

-Prelims Exam

-Mains Exam

-Interview/Personality Test

UPSC Prelims 2023:Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link UPSC Prelims 2023 CSE on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page with UPSC CSE notification and application link will open.

Step 4: Now click on the application form link.

Step 5: Candidates have to check and fill the UPSC CSE application form 2023.

Step 6: Submit the required details and asked documents.

Step 7: Pay the required application fee and submit the form.

Note: Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for the future references.