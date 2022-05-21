New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued an important notification for the UPSC Civil Services 2022 exam. The commission has released 'points to keep in mind' for IAS and other aspirants ahead of the exam. The important notice is related to common mistakes made in the OMR sheet during attempting the recruitment examination. Candidates who are going to appear for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam, to be held on June 5, 2022, can visit the official website of UPSC- -upsc.gov.in-- to check the notification.

The notice issued by UPSC is titled 'Common Mistakes Done while Filling OMR sheet/Scannable Attendance Sheet'. It lists important points for filling the OMR sheet during the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. It must be noted that the OMR sheet has to be filled very carefully as any mistake in it can cause hassle.

Some of the important points listed in the notice are as follows:

Applicants should be careful while filling the OMR sheet as the correct way of filling the response column or circle is very important.

Candidates must remain careful while filling their personal details in the OMR sheet.

Candidates shouldn't write anything in prohibited areas of the OMR sheet.

Candidates must also keep in mind that the correct way of filling the circles is very important. The circle should not be half-filled.

To check the full list of mistakes to be avoided click here.

Candidates who will be able to clear UPSC Prelims 2022, will be shortlisted for the Mains exam which will be held soon. The date of UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2022 will be released later on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates. You can also visit our portal to track developments.

