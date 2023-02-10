UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: CSE Personality Test Schedule Released At upsc.gov.in; Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the personality test (PT) schedule for the UPSC CSE 2022. The test will be held from March 13 to April 21. Candidates who will appear for the personality test can check the schedule at– upsc.gov.in.

On the basis of the results released for the UPSC CSE (Main) 2022 on December 6, 2022, the Personality Test (Interviews) was started for 1026 candidates from January 30, 2023. Now, the commission has declared the PT schedule for another 918 candidates for whom the Interviews will be conducted from March 13 to April 21, 2023.

The UPSC CSE PT schedule will consist of their roll number, date, and interview session. The reporting time for the forenoon session will be 9 am while the afternoon session will be 1 pm. The PT schedule for the other remaining candidates will be uploaded on the official website by the first week of April 2023.

Candidates must note that no request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained.

The candidates appearing for the Interview test will be granted reimbursement towards travel expenses for appearing in the Interview which will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Here’s How To Check Personality Test 2022 schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website– upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for PT schedule on the homepage.

Step 3: Now a new PDF file will open.

Step 4: Candidates can check the Interview schedule.

Note: Download the page and take a printout for future reference.