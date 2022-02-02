New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The application process for Civil Services and Indian Forest Service (IFS) preliminary examinations is scheduled to release today (February 02), and the last date for completing the application process is 22 February. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct both Civil Services and Forest Services 2022 on June 5, 2022.The main eligibility criteria in order to appear for the exam are divided into nationality, age, and educational qualifications.

Eligibility criteria for Civil services:

Students who wish to apply for UPSC IAS 2022, should either be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, etc. Students must have a degree from any government-approved university. The minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years and the maximum age should not cross than 32 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for certain categories.

Eligibility criteria for IFS:

In order to appear for the UPSC IFS 2022 exam, students should be a citizen of India, Nepal, Bhutan, or any other place having the requisite eligibility certificate. while talking about education then, the student needs to have Bachelor’s degree in a relevant course from a recognized university or institute.

If you also want to apply for the IFS and IAS application forms, then here's how you can do it with step by step guide:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC -- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, on the right-hand side candidates will find the link of 'Apply Online' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate needs to click on the link that reads ‘Online Application for Various Examinations’

Step 4: Now, the candidate needs to find the link to online applications of desired recruitment

Step 5: The candidate has to complete the application process for both the recruitment in two parts

Step 6: In the first part, the candidate needs to provide basic information and then check all the instructions thoroughly for image specification, fee payment, correction, etc

Step 7: Click on the ‘Submit’ and then follow other procedures

Step 8: Now the candidate is required to pay the application fees online, select the examination centre and then upload the required documents.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen