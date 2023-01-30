UPSC Civil Services 2023: UPSC Prelims Notification Releasing Soon At upsc.gov.in; Check Details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Prelims 2023 notification is expected to be released this week. The prelims registration will begin soon. Once released, candidates can register at– upsc.gov.in.

Once the UPSC Prelims notification will be released, candidates can submit the application form by February 21, 2023. The exam will be conducted on May 28, 2023. Along with the Prelims notification, the commission will also release the notification for the Indian Forest Service and IFS Prelims Exam 2023. Both exam notifications will be released soon on the official website

The personality test and interview round for UPSC Civil Services 2022 is underway. The interview rounds will be conducted from today onwards (January 30).

Exam Pattern

According to the previous trends, the UPSC Prelims exam will be divided into two papers including paper 1 and paper 2. GS paper 1 consists of Current Affairs, History, Economics, Geography, and Polity. While GS paper 2 has topics related to basic quantitative reasoning, comprehension, logical reasoning, and DI. There will be a deduction of 0.33 marks for each wrong attempt.

UPSC Exam 2023: Selection Procedure

-Prelims

-Mains

-Interview/Personality Test

UPSC Civil Services 2023: Here’s How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: click on the link UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to register and proceed with the application.

Step 4: Now fill up the form and upload all required documents.

Step 5: Candidates have to pay the application fee and submit the form.

Note: Download and take a printout for future references.