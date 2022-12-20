UPSC Civil Service Aspirants Demand #UPSCExtraAttempt2023, Say Pandemic Affected Preparations

Aspirants are requesting age relaxation for the civil service exam, claiming that they have lost two crucial years due to the Covid-19 wave in India.

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Tue, 20 Dec 2022 03:18 PM IST
Civil Service Aspirants Demand UPSC Extra Attempt (Image Credit: Twitter/Neeraj Kundan)

UPSC aspirants on Twitter are raising their demands to increase the number of attempts for the UPSC civil services as they claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected their preparations and studies. Many aspirants who have been unable to give the UPSC CSE exam for the last two years are also requesting age relaxation for the civil service exam, claiming that they have lost two crucial years due to the Covid-19 wave in India.

The UPSC exam is a tough one and it takes a long time to prepare for the exam. On average, it takes about a whole year to prepare for the UPSC exam. It depends on the individual’s interests and the preparation style. Thousands of candidates appear for UPSC exams every year in the country, and many give multiple attempts to get through the civil services exam. The UPSC CSE exam is divided into three phases, including Prelims, Mains and Personal interview rounds.

If we look at the success rate in the UPSC exam every year, thousands of aspirants give the UPSC prelims exam. Out of this, only about 25 per cent clear it and move onto the IAS mains. Again, from this number, roughly 15 per cent make it to the interview process. If we see the whole process, the pass percentage in the UPSC exam is approximately less the 5 per cent.

In addition, aspirants have also filed a petition in the Supreme Court for an additional attempt. Earlier in March, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider the representation of some aspirants who were unable to take the UPSC civil services main examination due to COVID-19. However, the Centre in its response told the SC, the apex court that additional attempts for these candidates are “not possible”. The aspirants have now decided to file a new petition with the Supreme Court for an additional attempt and age relaxation.

Take a look at what the aspirants have to say:

