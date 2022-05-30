New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission on Monday declared the final result for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their results at the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

This time, Shruti Sharma has topped the UPSC Civil Service exam 2021. Shruti is followed by Ankita Aggarwal and Gamini Singla, who have secured the second and third place respectively. Besides the top three rank holders, Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank, the UPSC said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the toppers, wishing them for the future.

"I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them," he tweeted.

Here's how the candidates can their UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2021:

Step 1. Go to the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage of the website, click on "UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 -Final Result".

Step 3. A portable document format (PDF) file will appear. The candidates can check their results on it.

Step 4. The candidates requested to save the PDF file and take a printout for future reference.

The UPSC CSE prelims exams were held on October 10, 2021, and the results were declared on October 29. The mains exams were conducted by the commission from January 7 to 16 this year, and the results were released on March 17.

The interview round was conducted from April 5 to May 26.

According to the UPSC, 685 candidates have qualified the exam. Out of this, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 of Other Backward Classes (OBC), 105 Scheduled Caste (SC) and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

"UPSC has a 'facilitation counter' near examination hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitment on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos. 23385271/23381125 /23098543," the UPSC said in a statement.

"Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result."

