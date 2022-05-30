New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 on May 30. Candidates can now check their results on the official website of UPSC at — upsc.gov.in. It must be noted that the marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result. Therefore, the students are advised to check and download their scorecards using the below-given steps.

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the first, second and third rank respectively in the civil services examination 2021. As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test. Besides the top three rank holders, Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank.

Here's the UPSC Civil Services exam 2021 Topper Lits:

AIR Name of Candidate

1 Shruti Sharma

2 Ankita Agarwal

3 Gamini Singla

4 Aishwarya Verma

5 Utkarsh Dwivedi

6 Yaksh Chaudhary

7 Samyak S Jain

8 Ishita Rathi

9 Preetam Kumar

10 Harkeerat Singh Randhawa

Of the successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections , 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes.

How to check UPSC Civil Services Final Results 2021

Step 1. First, go to the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2. Then on the homepage of the website, click on "UPSC Civil Services Result 2021 -Final Result"

Step 3. After that, a portable document format (PDF) file will appear on your screen. The candidates can check their results from that file.

Step 4. Lastly, download the PDF file and take a printout for future reference.

For any information or clarification regarding their examinations / recruitment candidates can contact the commission on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone nos. 23385271/23381125 /23098543. For seeking in person information candidates need to visit the UPSC 'facilitation counter' near the examination hall on its campus.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha