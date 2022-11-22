UPSC CDS Toppers List: Results Declared At upsc.gov.in; Check List Of Toppers Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the final result of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2022. The exam was held on April 10. A total of 164 candidates have qualified for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy. UPSC CDS exam is held to get entry to the Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. Candidates can check and download the result merit list at– upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS exam 2022 was held for admission to 341 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The classes will be commence from January next year.

"The following are the lists, in order of merit of 164 (104 + 46 + 14) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in April, 2022 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 154th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 213 F(P) Course," reads the official notification.

Here are the top 5 candidates selected in each academy:

Indian Military Academy:

TUSHAR

YASH MALHAN

AMIT PRAKASH

NEERAJ KAPRI

ABHISHEK AGARWAL

Indian Naval Academy:

ARYAN VINAYAK AWASTHI

KSHITIJ SHARMA

SHASWAT TIWARI

ADITYA RANJAN YADAV

TARUN

Air Force Academy:

RAJENDRA SINGH MAHAR

AYUSH SAINI

SHUBHAM KUMAR

HAPPY SINGH

PRANAV KULKARNI

UPSC CDS Final Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link under what’s new section ‘Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022’

Step 3: Now, UPSC CDS result merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidates can check the result by searching roll number

Note: Download the UPSC CDS result merit list and take a printout for future reference