UPSC CDS Final Result 2022 Released At upsc.gov.in; Here’s How To Check

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022: UPSC released the final result for the UPSC CDS I exam a total of 198 candidates have been qualified. Candidates can check their results at upsc.gov.in.

Updated: Fri, 13 Jan 2023 10:20 AM IST
UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday evening released the final result for UPSC CDS I exam. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Defence Services Examination can check their results at– upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification, 198 candidates have qualified on the basis of results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

“The list of 117th Short Service Commission (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s),” the notification reads.

UPSC CDS (I) Final Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Clik on the link UPSC CDS (I) 2022 result on the home page

Step 4: Candidates have to find their name in the result to see if they qualified for the exam.

Step 5: Download and printout the CDS (I) result for future reference. 

