The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC on March 14th, 2022 released the admit cards for Combined Defence Services, CDS I Exam 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have applied for UPSC CDS Recruitment 2022 can check and download the admit cards from upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC CDS I Exams 2022 is slated to be held on April 10, Sunday.

Candidates must note that they should take a printout of 'important instructions to the candidates' before downloading the admit card and bring the same along with this at the exam hall. The CDS I admit cards 2022 will be available for download till April 10. Check out the steps to download admit cards here.

Steps to download UPSC CDS I Admit cards 2022, here:

Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Click on ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022’ and click on 'Download' and then on 'Click Here'

Enter either your 'UPSC CDS Registration Number' or ' UPSC CDS Roll Number' and ''Date of Birth'

Download UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2022

Save and print a hard copy for future use

UPSC CDS Exam 2022 Important dates:

UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card Date 2022 14 March 2022

UPSC CDS 1 Exam Date 2022 10 April 2022

UPSC CDS 1 Result 2022 April 2022

UPSC CDS 1 Interview Date 2022 to be released

UPSC CDS 1 Exam Pattern

Candidates must know that all the questions in the UPSC CDS Exam will be MCQs and there will be Negative Marking for wrong answers. For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy a 2 hour, 100 mark paper will be given in English, GK, and Elementary Maths while for admissions in Officer Training Academy a 2 hour, the 100-mark paper will be given in English and GK only.

Meanwhile, the UPSC CDS Results 2022 are likely to be released in the month of April on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Once the candidates are selected, they will be called for an interview. The commission will prepare the list of selected candidates and declare it prior to the interview.

For more details and latest updates candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of UPSC





