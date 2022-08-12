UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 Declared On upsc.gov.in; Here's How To Check

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has declared UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA on Friday, August 12. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Service examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Candidates should note that the name-wise UPSC CDS 2 Results have the list of candidates selected for different institutes.

As per UPSC CDS 2 Results, a total of 214 have been qualified. Now, candidates who have qualified for the exams will get admission to

(i) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 116th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and

(ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 30th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2022.

Here's a step-by-step process on how to check UPSC CDS 2 Exam Results 2021:

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 for OTA link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the Commission’s website for 30 days.

Candidates must note that their marks will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on the Commission's website for 30 days.