New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Union Public Service Commission has announced the final result of the Combined Defence Services (II) 2019 exam result. Candidates can check the results by visiting the UPSC's official website-www.upsc.gov.in. Notably, results are available in pdf format. The CDS result 2019 has been declared for all the three defence services Army, Air Force and Navy.

How to download the Final CDS Result 2019?

Visit the UPSC website - www.upsc.gov.in

Search for final CDS 2 Result 2019 link and click on it

A pdf will appear on the screen

Using the CTRL+F, search for your roll number or name

Download the pdf for future reference

A total of 196 candidates have been selected in the final UPSC CDS 2 Result 2020. The entrance exam was held for admission to the 149th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 208F(P) Course. The CDS (II) 2020 exam is scheduled for November 8. CDS (I) 2020 was held in February. The commission has already announced the dates for CDS (I) and CDS (II) 2021 exams. The exam notice for CDS (I) will be released on October 28 and the entrance exam will be conducted on February 7, 2021.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha