New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The notification for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the official website for more information -- upsconline.nic.in

Candidates also have the facility to apply online by visiting the official webpage of the commission -- upsconline.nic.in. Candidates must note, that the commission has introduced a special facility through which students will be able to withdraw Applications for those who no longer want to appear for the exam.

UPSC CDS II Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

S.No Event Date 1 Online application starting date May 18, 2022 2 Last date to apply online June 14, 2022, upto 6 pm 3 Last date to complete form June 14, 2022 4 Online application can be withdrawn from June 14, 2022, to June 20, 202 till 6 pm 5 Admit card release date (tentative) August 1 6 UPSC CD II Exam date September 4

While talking about application fees, then for candidates who belong to the general category are required to pay Rs 200, whereas candidates from the OBC category will pay Rs 200. Candidates of SC/ST and all category Female candidates are not required to pay any single penny for the application process.

The minimum age limit for applying for the post is 20 years (As on July 1, 2021), whereas the maximum age limit is set as 24 years (As on July 1, 2021)

If you also want to appear for an exam and want to know how to apply for UPSC CDS-11 2022, here's how you can do it.

How to apply for UPSC CDS-II 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website students will find the link that reads, 'Combined Defence Service II Examination 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to complete the registration form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Now, click on submit

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen