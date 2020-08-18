The eligible candidates can apply in the recruitment drive for the available positions up until September 7, 2020, until 6 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) has released the notification of (CAPF) Central Armed Police Force 2020 recruitment on upsc.gov.in. And this is how, with the current development of the release of official notification, the application process also has started.

The eligible candidates can apply in the recruitment drive for the available positions up until September 7, 2020, until 6 pm. The website, upsc.gov.in will accept the application only until September 7th, and not after that.

How many vacancies are out now?

The current recruitment drive is being done to fill 209 vacancies in total, in various Central armed forces. Out of 209, 78 vacancies are for the Border Security Force (BSF), 69 vacancies are for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 27 vacancies for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 22 for Services Selection Board (SSB), and 13 vacancies will be filled in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Eligibility criteria

First of all, a candidate must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a University recognised by University Grants Commission (UGC).

“A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August, 2020, i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1995 and not later than 1st August, 2000,” reads the official notification.

Applying for UPSC CAPF-2020

A candidate first of all needs to visit the official website, upsc.gov.in. Afterwards, on the Right Hand Side after clicking on the ‘Examination Notification’ option, one needs to click on ‘Apply Here’ icon. The person will be taken to the link reading ‘Online Application for various examinations of UPSC’. On that page, the link that reads ‘Apply here’ beside the CAPF recruitment exam needs to be clicked on.

Once after reading the instructions, and clicking on ‘Next’, a user will get the application form. Pay the application fee, and submit your form.

Posted By: Talib Khan