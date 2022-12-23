UP’s Sania Mirza, Daughter Of TV Mechanic, Becomes 1st Muslim Woman Fighter Pilot In IAF

Sania Mirza has been selected to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force

No road is long when dreams are big and the sky is the limit meet Sania Mirza the daughter of a TV mechanic Shahid Ali, she is all set to become the first Muslim fighter pilot of India. She has secured an overall 149th rank in National Defence Academy (NDA) exam.

"I was very much inspired by Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi & seeing her I decided to join NDA. I hope younger generation will someday get inspired by me," she told news agency ANI. Sania has secured the second position in the 19 seats reserved for the women in NDA. Avni Chaturvedi was declared the first woman fighter pilot along with two of her companians, Mohana Singh Jitarwal, and Bhawana Kanth.

Sania comes from a small village named Jasovar that falls under the Dehat Kotwali district in Uttar Pradesh. The budding girl fighter pilot graduated from Pandit Chintamani Dubey Inter College in her hometown.

"There were only two seats reserved for the women in the fighter pilot wing. I failed to grab a seat in the first attempt. However, I managed to bag a seat in the second attempt," Sania Mirza was quoted as saying by ETV Bharat online. She also said that it's a myth that candidates with good communication skills in English are selected for this coveted league.

After her Class 10, she got enrolled at Guru Nanak Girls Inter College in Mirzapur city to complete her Class 12. Sania was also a Class 12 topper in UP Board in the district. She sat for the coveted NDA exam in April 2022 and passed it with flying colours with 149th rank.

"Sania Mirza considers the country's first fighter pilot Avni Chaturvedi as her role model. From the beginning, she wanted to be like her. Sania is the second girl in the country who has been selected as a fighter pilot." Sania's father Shahid Ali quoted to NDTV.

Sania's mother Tabassum Mirza said, "Our daughter has made us and the entire village proud. She fulfils the dream of becoming the first fighter pilot. She inspired every girl in the village to follow their dreams.”