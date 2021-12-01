New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday has declared the UPPSC PCS prelims result in 2021, at the Commission's official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission has uploaded a PDF of scorecards including the roll number of all selected candidates for the mains exam.

Candidates can check their results by clicking the direct link given here. This year number of selected candidates in the UPPSC mains is 15 times that of what vacancies have been posted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. A total of 416 vacancies have to be filled through the UPPSC PCS 2021 recruitment process.

Steps to Download UPPSC Prelims Result 2021, here:

- Visit the official website of UPPSC i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in

- Click on the result link that reads, “ LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN P.C.S. & A.C.F./R.F.O. (PRELIMS) EXAM 2021”

- Download UPPSC Pre Result PDF

- Check Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates

A total of 7688 candidates have qualified combined in State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam and 678 candidates ACF/RFO Posts. According to a result notice issued by UPPSC PCS, a total of 691173 applications were received from the candidates. Out of a total, 321273 candidates participated in the exam.

The cutoff of UPPSC PCS 2021 for all the stages will be released after the conclusion of the selection process, on the Commission's official website. Also,Candidates who qualified for the UPPSC PCS 2021 prelims exam will be eligible for the UP PCS mains exam 2021. The UPPSC PCS 2021 mains exam will be held on January 28, 2022. The main exam will be subjective in nature. The UPPSC mains exam is held in three cities

Posted By: Ashita Singh