New Delhi| Jagran Education Desk: The admit card for the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exam have been released Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The commission is set to conduct the exam on June 12. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the official website to check and download the admit card -- uppsc.up.gov.in

Candidates should note that the UPPSC exam will be conducted in a multiple-choice questions format and the exam would be held online. Students who will clear Prelims will have to appear for Mains followed by an interview round.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to check your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following this simple step-wise guide.

UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘admit card for combined state upper subordinate services’ -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open

Step 4: Log in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2021: Exam pattern

There will be two papers for 200 marks each and of two hours duration. Both the papers will be based on MCQ and will have 150-100 questions, respectively.

The paper will start at 9:30 am and end at 11:30, whereas paper II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates should note that they are bound to appear for both papers. Meanwhile, the paper second f the preliminary exam will be a qualifying paper. In order to clear this exam, students have to secure at least 33 per cent. The merit of the exam will be based on the marks they score in paper-I of the preliminary exam.

