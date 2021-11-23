New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is likely to release UPPSC PCS Result 2021 for Prelims exam in the coming days on its official website. This year, around 6 lakh candidates registered for the exam, but only 3 lakh aspirants appeared. Along with the result, the commission will also release UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 Final Answer Key.

The commission has released the UPPSC PCS Provisional Answer Key earlier this month and asked the candidates to raise objections. Those candidates who secure merit will be eligible to appear for UPPSC PCS Main Exam.

How to check UPPSC PCS Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission-– uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on PCS Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as application number, etc mentioned on your admit card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: PCS Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Please Note: The prelims result will be based on the objections raised by the candidates

UPPSC PCS 2021: Main Exam Date

The Main exam will be held on January 28, 2022. However, the complete schedule will release as soon as the UPPSC PCS Prelims result is declared. Those who manage to clear the main exam will be eligible for the last round of the recruitment process, an Interview.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official websites of UPPSC and Jagran English for the latest updates on UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021.

