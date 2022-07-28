UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022 Results Declared; Check List Of Shortlisted Candidates For Mains Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), announced the UPPSC PCS Result 2022. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results from the official website of the commission -- uppsc.up.nic.in. The commission has shared the list of shortlisted candidates selected for UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022.

While 329310 candidates have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exams, a total of 5964 candidates cleared the exam.

Now, since the UPPSC pre-result 2022 has been declared, the commission will conduct the Mains exam soon. The commission conducted the exam on June 12, 2022. UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 qualified candidates have managed to score on or above the PCS Pre cut-off.

What is UPPSC Mains Exam Date?

Though the commission has not released the date and time of the Main exams, a press release is expected soon regarding the application and its fee for the main exam. Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the commission for information related to the Mains exam.

Meanwhile, if you also appeared for the UPPSC Pre exams and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to Download UPPSC Pre Result 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the official website, students will find the link that reads -- 'List of candidates qualified for the combined state/upper subordinate services (Mains) Exams 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: The UPPSC Prelims Result 2022 will appear in front of your screen.

Step 4: Check roll numbers

With the help of this recruitment drive, a total of 384 vacant posts will be filled.

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information related to the Mains exam and other details as well.