UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 Released At uppsc.up.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday evening released the mains result for the UPPSC PCS exam. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate main examination can check the result at– uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS main examination was held from September 27 to October 1, 2022, in centers at Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad districts. As many as 5311 candidates had appeared for the PCS main examination. Of which, 1070 candidates have cleared the mains exam and will now appear for the interview process.

"The results of the female candidates who are from out of U.P. shall be subject to final order and judgment of Hon’ble High Court in Special Appeal No. D 475 of 2019," the official notification reads.

The UPPSC PCS interview details will be released by the commission soon on the official website. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 vacant seats in the organization. Candidates are advised to check regularly on the official website for the latest updates.

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link UPPSC PCS Mains 2022 Result.

Step 3: Now check your roll number in the list.

Step 4: Download the PDF and print out it for future reference.