New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The dates for the main examinations of Higher Judicial Services (HJS) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) have clashed, leaving thousands of candidates tensed who have been selected for both and have applied for Mains. If there is no change in the date of examination, the candidates will be debarred from appearing in any one of the two exams.

Raising concern over this, Anurag Pandey, a member of the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court requesting him to extend the date of HJS Mains. In his letter, he has mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission had issued a notice on January 19 saying that the PCS Main examination would be conducted from March 23 to 27. Later on March 5, the detailed schedule of the PCS main examination was released, saying that the main examination will be held on March 23, 24, 25, and 27. At the same time, the High Court released the schedule of the HJS main examination on March 2, according to which, it is to be conducted on March 25, 26, and 27.

Furthermore, Pandey stressed the fact that some of the candidates who have applied for both HJS and PCS Mains have to appear in both examinations. If the exam date is not changed then the candidates will have to choose to appear in only one of the exams.

Also, because both the exams are scheduled on the same dates, the number of examinees in the city will be very high. In the current COVID-19 situation, this could create trouble. Plus, students coming from other districts are experiencing difficulty in finding accommodation, Pandey said in his letter.

PCS is the administrative civil service under Group A state service of the executive branch of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It is also the feeder service for Indian Administrative Service in the state. On the other hand, the second avenue through which one may join the judicial service is known as the HJS, which is open for lawyers with certain prescribed minimum years of litigating practice, usually seven.

