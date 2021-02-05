UPPSC PCS Exam 2021: The online application for Combined State Select Subordinate Service (PCS 2021) will start from today, that is, from February 5.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) has announced a merry news for all the youths waiting for the recruitment of PCS 2021. In the brief advertisement issued by the committee, they announced 400 vacancies for PCS post this year. They further added that if the vacant posts increases by the result of the preliminary exam is out then they will be added and the number of posts will increase.

The online application for Combined State Select Subordinate Service (PCS 2021) will start from today, that is, from February 5. The last date to apply online is March 5 and to submit the examination fee is March 2.

Selection Process for PCS 2021:

If an individual wants to apply for the post then he/she needs to be between 21-40 years of age by 1 July 2021. That is, the applicant should not be born before 2 July 1981, and not later than 1 July 2000. Similarly, persons with disabilities should not be more than 55 years of age.

ACF-RFO Preliminary Examination:

The commission has issued an advertisement for Assistant Forest Conservator Officer, Regional Forest Officer (ACF and RFO). As per advertisement, there will be 15 vaccines for both the post and there are chances that even these post gets increased or decrease till the result is out. This time too the preliminary exam for PCS and ACF-RFO will be held simultaneously.

Exam Dates:

According to the UPPSC Calendar 2021, the PCS Mains 2020 exam was held on 21 January 21 2021 and the ACF/RFO exam 2020 will be held on 13 February 2021.

PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services/RCF/ACF Prelims 2021 - 13 June 2021

PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2021 - 3 October 2021

ACF Mains Exam 2021 - 22 October 2021

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv