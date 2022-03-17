New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission or UPPSC has started the online applications for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services PCS (Provincial Civil Service) 2022. The application process for recruitment in the administrative civil service under Group A of the executive branch of the government of Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday (March 16). It will continue till April 16 to apply for the 250 posts of PCS including SDM and Deputy SP. Candidates are required to deposit the fees for the examination online till 12 April.

UPPSC Secretary Jagdish said that the number of vacancies on offer may increase or decrease. He also informed that if at any stage any desired/necessary information is suppressed or misrepresented, it will lead to the cancellation of the candidate's candidature and other appropriate action can be initiated against them.

Further, Jagdish said that during the scrutiny of online applications, if it is found that a candidate has submitted more than one application form, only the last application form submitted by the candidate will be accepted. The remaining application form/s will automatically be cancelled.

It must be noted that the PCS (Preliminary) Examination-2022 is proposed to be held on June 12 while the PCS (Main) Examination-2022 is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2022.

It must also be noted that those candidates who are married and have more than one wife living or female candidates who have married a person who already has a wife will not be eligible for the exams. Such candidates can be allowed to take the exams only if the Governor exempts the said condition. Also, people applying for the exams must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. There are also other specific qualifications for certain posts.

Last year, 6,91,173 candidates had applied for the exams whereas 5,95,696 candidates applied in 2020. There were 5,44,664 applicants for PCS 2019.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha