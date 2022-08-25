UPPSC APO 2022: Answer Key Released At uppsc.up.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The provisional answer key for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Exam 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates who appear for the exam can check and download their answer key from the official website of the commission -- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam conducting body conducted the exam on August 21, 2022, in Prayagraj and Lucknow and now the provisional answer key has been released. The commission has released the answer key for all 4 series (A, B, C, D) on the official website. Students should note that the answer key will only be available till August 30, 2022, on the official website and till August 31, 2022, up to 5 PM. However, students should note that they should raise objections with relevant evidence. Once the commission goes through every objection, then only the final results will be prepared.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

UPPSC APO Answer key 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official page -- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'Click here to view Key Answer Sheet' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to click on the APO answer key link

Step 4: The APO answer keys will appear on your screen

NOTE: Download and keep a printout of the document for future use.

This UPPSC recruitment drive will fill up a total of 44 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO).

Students should note that the commission has only released the provisional answer key and the final answer key are yet to be released. After the objections to the answer key are raised, UPPSC is expected to release the result and final answer key

Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding the results.