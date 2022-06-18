UP Board Topper List 2022 District Wise: Students discuss the question paper after appearing for Uttar Pradesh board exams/ ANI Image

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare board exam results for class 10 and class 12 on Saturday at 2 pm and 4 pm, respectively. The results, once released, will be available at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board at - upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

This year, the Uttar Pradesh Board conducted the class 10 and class 12 from March 24 to April 13 with more than 51.92 lakh students registering for them. However, only 47.75 lakh students, 27.8 lakh students for class 10 and 24.1 lakh students for class 12, had appeared for the board exams.

How can I check by my UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2022?

Step 1. Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. Click on the link for Class 10 and Class 12 results on the homepage of the website

Step 3. Now, log in with your exam roll number and school code

Step 4. Your UPMSP 10th, and 12th results 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5. The students are requested to check their results and save a printout for future reference

What about the toppers' list?

The toppers' list would be released by the Uttar Pradesh Board once the results are declared by it. Last year, the board had not declared the toppers' list as the class 10 and class 12 board exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Ria Jain with 96.67 per cent had topped the class 10 Uttar Pradesh Board exams. Ria was followed by Abhimanyu Verma and Yogesh Pratap, who scored 95.83 per cent and 95.33 per cent marks, respectively.

For class 12 board exams in 2020, Anurag Malik had topped with 97 per cent marks. Anurag was followed by Pranjal Singh, Utkarsh Shukla Vaibhav Dwivedi and Aakansha, who scored 96 per cent, 94.80 per cent, 94.40 per cent and 94 per cent marks, respectively.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma