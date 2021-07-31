Over twenty six lakh students had registered for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 12 board exams. Like the Class 10 UP Board exams, the Class 12 Board exams were also cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the Class 12 UP Board results on Saturday, July 31, 3:30 PM. The Board will also declare the results for Class 10 matric on Saturday, July 31 itself.

The UP Board Class 12 result will be declared on the basis of a 50:40:10 formula, in which 50 per cent weightage will be put on Class 10 Board exams, 40 per cent marks will be derived from Class 11 final or half yearly examinations. Whereas rest of the 10 per cent marks will be derived from the marks obtained in Class 12 pre-board exams.

Here’s how candidates can check their results

The UP Board Class 12 result will be out on Board’s websites at 3:30 PM, Saturday, July 30, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said in an official statement. These websites are:

Upmsp.edu.in Upresults.nic.in

How to check the UP Board Class 12 result through SMS?



To check the UP Board results 2021 for Class 12, type UP12 (no space) roll number and send it to 56263.

Candidates will be able to download their digital mark sheets at the time of viewing their result through any of the above.

Candidates who do not have the access to their roll numbers may search their roll number on the UP board website. One first needs to visit the board website, upmsp.edu.in.After that, scroll down to the notification section and click on the link to download roll number. Following this, enter your registration number and search. This should result in you getting your roll number. If this doesn’t work then alternatively, you can select your district, enter 4-digit school code, name, and date of birth to search for your roll number.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma