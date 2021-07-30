The result will be declared on the basis of a 50:50 formula, in which 50 per cent weightage will be put on Class 9 results and the other 50 per cent of Class 10 pre-board results.

Lucknow | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results of UP Board Class 10 exams on Saturday, July 31, 3:30 PM. The UP Board will also declare the results for Class 12 Inter exams on Saturday, July 31 itself. Close to thirty lakh students had registered for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 board exams.

The UP Board Class 10 exams, however, were cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The result will be declared on the basis of a 50:50 formula, in which 50 per cent weightage will be put on Class 9 results and the other 50 per cent of Class 10 pre-board results.



Here’s how candidates can check their results



The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) said in an official statement that the UP Board Class 10 result will be out on Board’s websites at 3:30 PM, Saturday, July 30. These websites are:



1. Upmsp.edu.in

2. Upresults.nic.in



How to get the UP Board Class 10 result through SMS?

To check the UP Board results 2021 for Class 10, type UP10 (no space) roll number and send it to 56263.

Candidates will be able to download their digital mark sheets at the time of viewing their result through any of the above.

The candidates who do not have the access to their roll numbers may search their roll number on the board website. One first needs to visit the board website, upmsp.edu.in. Following this scroll down to the notification section and click on the link to download roll number. After this, enter your registration number and search. This should result in you getting your roll number. If this doesn’t work then alternatively, you can select your district, enter 4-digit school code, name, and date of birth to search for your roll number.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma