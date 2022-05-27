New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, is expected to announce class 10, 12 results soon. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding any information on the result declaration of the results. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- upmsp.edu.in.

As per a report in Times Now, the UP education board can announce the class 10, 12 results on Monday, May 30, 2022. However, the officials are yet to announce a specific date and time regarding the declaration of the result.

As per past trends, the UP education board generally releases the date and time of the result declaration one day before the declaration. Hence, students can expect the declaration of results very soon.

Talking about numbers, then more than 47 lakh students appeared for the exam and are now eagerly waiting for their results to be declared. More than 2.25 crore answer sheets for classes 10, 12 have finally been evaluated. The education board conducted the exam for class 10 from March 24 to April 13, whereas for class 12, the exam took place from March 24 to April 13.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple step-wise guides.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP board --- upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website students will find the link that reads Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 (once results are released) -- click on it

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their credentials -- click on submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

NOTE: Save and download the results and take a printout of them for future references.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more results-related information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen