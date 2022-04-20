New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Students of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will be appearing for the UP Board 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022 from today (April 20). The education board will conduct practical examinations for the high school (Class 10) exam, and intermediate (Class 12) in two phases from April 20 to 27 and April 28 to May 4, 2022, respectively.

Just like the main board exams, UP Board 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022 will also be held in offline mode. The board will conduct the first phase of the 10th, 12th practical exams at Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan, and Basti zones, and in the second phase, the practical examn will be conducted in Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh, and Gorakhpur zones.

As per media reports, the education board has asked the UPMSP students to follow proper COVID-19 safety protocols as there is a rise in the number of Covid cases.



Further, students should also follow the guidelines issued by the education board for UP Board Practical exams. Students can take a look at important exam day guidelines given below that must be followed by all.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022: Important Covid-19 guidelines for candidates

The first and foremost guideline for all the students is that they have to reach their schools for practical exams on time. It should be noted that students must reach an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Students should carry their UP Board admit cards in the examination hall.

Students who are appearing for the exam are advised not to indulge in any malpractice or cheating as it can lead to strict actions.

All electronic devices including, watches, calculators, and their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles are not allowed to carry inside the exam hall.

Students are advised not to wear any jewellery (or any metal items), or shoes/footwear with thick soles.

Students have to wear the mask at all times and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

Since the UPMSP date sheet got delayed due to the UP Elections, the education board is conducting UP Board 10th 12th Practical Exams 2022 a bit late this time.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen