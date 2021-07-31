On the other hand, all the students should have their UP Board result 2021 roll number as without the roll number students will not be able to access the upresults.nic.in 2021 link. Due to Covid-19, the UP board had to cancel the exams of class 10th and 12th.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: UP board is all set to declare class 12th science stream result on 31st July 2021 at 3:30 pm. Students are advised to keep a check on all the official websites upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Students will also be able to check their results from the third-party website ie; indiaresults.com.

On the other hand, all the students should have their UP Board result 2021 roll number as without the roll number students will not be able to access the upresults.nic.in 2021 link. Due to Covid-19, the UP board had to cancel the exams of class 10th and 12th. However, in order to promote students, the UPMSP came up with evaluation criteria through which the results will be declared.



While talking about numbers then for 56 lakhs students have enrolled for both the classes.



Here's how you can download your roll number

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP board - upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: You will find the 'High school exam 2021 Know your roll number' at the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: Once the page opens enter your registration number

Step 4: Now click on the search roll number to find yours.



Here's how you can check the UPSEB Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UP Board website-- upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says “UP Board 10th and 12th class result 2021"

Step 3: Enter the details ie; your roll number and then submit

Step 4: Once you submit the roll number your UP Board 2021 Result will be displayed on your screen



Minimum marks to pass class 12th exams

The minimum mark to clear the UP 12th Board or Intermediate exams is 33 per cent. A student must obtain an overall of 33 per cent as well as individual scores of 33 per cent in every subject..

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen