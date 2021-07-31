UPMSP Board 12th Arts Result 2021: 50 per cent weightage has been given to class 10th marks, 40 per cent weightage to class 11 marks, and 10 per cent weightage to class 12th marks.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Mahdyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the class 12th Arts Results 2021 today at around 3:30 pm. Students waiting for the results can check their scorecard on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Board at upresults.nic.in. The students can also check their class 12th Arts Stream Result at upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board had cancelled the class 10th and class 12th board exams this year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the cancellation of exams, it became a task for the UP Board to evaluate the marks of the students. For this, the UP Board announced alternate evaluation criteria. The UP 12th arts result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of marks secured in class 10th, class 11, class 12th pre-board result. 50 per cent weightage has been given to class 10th marks, 40 per cent weightage to class 11 marks, and 10 per cent weightage to class 12th marks.

How to check UP Board 12th Arts Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Enter your admit card details and other information

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Check your UP Board Intermediate Result 2020 carefully

Step 5: Take a printout or download a copy of UP Board 12th Result 2020

List of Website to Check UP Board 12th Arts Result 2021:

up12.jagranjosh.com

results.jagranjosh.com

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

How to Check UP Board 12th Arts Result 2021 Via SMS:

The students can also check UP Board 12th Arts result via SMS. To do so, follow the steps given below.

Open the SMS application.

Type a message in this format: UP12<space> Roll Number

Send it to 56263

After sending the message, the result will be sent to the same mobile number.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan