New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced Class 10th Boards results on Saturday. Students who appeared in the UP Board Class 10th Exam can check their results on the official website, which is upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in. This year, a total of 27.8 lakh students appeared for Class 10th UP Board Exam 2022, and the total pass percentage is 88.18 per cent. In the UP Board Class 10th exam, Prince Patel secured the first rank this year.

Prince Patel is from Kanpur's Abhinav Intercollege and has topped the UP Board Class 10th exam this year. He has secured a whopping 586 score out of 600 and scored 97.67 per cent in UP Board Class 10th exams. He is followed by Sanskriti Patel and Kiran Kushwaha, who are in the second position. Both Sanskriti and Kiran scored 97.50 per cent. Sanskriti lives in Muradabad and her mother is a school teacher.

Meanwhile, Aniket Sharma has scored 97.33 per cent and has secured the third rank. He revealed that he wants to be an IAS officer. The total percentage of girls and boys that have cleared the exam is 91.69 per cent and 85.25 per cent, respectively. Girls have performed better in the UP Board Class 10th exam this year. The total pass percentage for the UP Board Class 10th exam is 88.18 per cent. Out of 10 toppers in UP Boards Class 10th exam, there are 7 girls.

Meanwhile, class 12th results were also declared on Saturday and Divyanshi has topped the exams with 95.40 per cent. Last year, the board did not declare the toppers' list as class 10 was cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Ria Jain topped the class 10 Uttar Pradesh Board exams with 96.67 per cent. Abhimanyu Verma and Yogesh Pratap secured second and third rank respectively. Abhimanyu Verma scored 95.83 per cent and Yogesh Pratap secured 95.33 per cent.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav