New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, is expected to announce UP Board results for classes 10, 12 soon. As per the media report, the results are likely to be announced in the second week of June. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board. Once the results are released, students can check and download the results from the education board's website --- upmsp.edu.in.

According to the media report, the board is expected to declare classes 10, 12 by June 10. However, the UPMSP board is yet to announce an official date regarding the declaration of results. UPMSP Officials are yet to finalise an actual date. However, they have stated that the results can be expected soon.

Students should note that the date June 10 is tentative in nature and can be changed. An official confirmation will be made by UPMSP soon. Once the results are released, they will be available on the official website of the education board.

If you also appeared in UP board class 10, 12 exams and want to check the results (once released) then here's how you can do it by following these step-wise guides.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Board Results: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'UP Board for Classes 10 and 12' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students have to enter their roll number and other information as asked to log in

Step 4: The UP Board for Classes 10 and 12 will be displayed in front of you.

NOTE: Download and save the results for future use.

UPMSP conducted the UP Board 2022 Exams in the months of March and April. While the class 10 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 12, 2022, class 12 exams were from March 24 to April 12, 2022.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the declaration of results.

