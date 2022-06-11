New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for their UP board class 10, 12 results. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce both inter and matric results soon. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the education body declares the results, students can check and download them from the official website -- - upresults.nic.in

As per the media report, the education body is expected to announce class 10, 12 results by June 15. However, the officials of the education board are yet to make an announcement regarding the declaration of the UPMSP class 10, 12 results. Once declared, the UP Board Result 2022 will be available on UPMSP's official websites -- upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 result 2022 -- How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website --

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2022 Results" link or link and the "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2022 Results" link.

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students have to put their roll no and other details

Step 4: Now, click on submit

Step 5: The UP Board Class 12 Exam 2022 or Class 10 Exam 2022 Results will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Meanwhile, 27,81,654 students had registered for UP Board Class 10th Exams 2022, out of which 24,11,035 candidates had appeared for class 12 the exam.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding the declaration of results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen